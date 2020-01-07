Parasite Tops Online Film Critics Society Award Winners

Parasite topped the list of Online Film Critics Society Award winners. The OFCS, of which several contributors to this site are members, supports film criticism in the online sphere as the media landscape changes. The honours, awarded annually by the OFCS, celebrate the best in motion pictures. Bong Joon-ho’s genre-bending masterpiece scooped six awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. Other multiple award winners included Sam Mendes’ Golden Globe winner 1917, which drew two technical honours including Roger Deakins’ cinematography. Jordan Peele’s Us also won two awards, including Best Actress for Lupita Nyong’o’s tone-deaf performance that drew upon the neurological disorder spasmodic dysphonia to convey her character’s villainy.
Other winners including Jennifer Lopez’s showstopping turn in Hustlers, Adam Driver’s committed performance in Marriage Story, and Brad Pitt’s hilarious work in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. As the Internet’s largest and most internationally diverse group of film critics, the OFCS also honoured non-US releases. Among the honours are Corneliu Porumboiu’s The Whistlers, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles’s Bacurau, and (somewhat controversially) Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York. The latter film is in distribution hell for North America after Amazon infamously canned its deal with Allen. The OFCS also honoured non-theatrical releases. Among the ten films recognized was Canadian drama The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open.
The full list of Online Film Critics Society Award winners is as follows. Winners are in bold.
Best Picture
1. ^ Parasite ^
2. The Irishman
3. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
4. Marriage Story
5. Knives Out
6. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
7. Us
8. Uncut Gems
9. 1917
10. Jojo Rabbit
Best Animated Feature
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
^ Toy Story 4 ^
Best Director
^ Bong Joon-ho – Parasite ^
Sam Mendes – 1917
Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
^ Adam Driver – Marriage Story ^
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Best Actress
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
^ Lupita Nyong’o – Us ^
Florence Pugh – Midsommar
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
^ Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ^
Song Kang-ho – Parasite
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
^ Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers ^
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Shuzhen Zhao – The Farewell
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
^ Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won ^
Us – Jordan Peele
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster
Hustlers – Lorene Scafaria
^ The Irishman – Steven Zaillian ^
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
Best Editing
Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
1917 – Lee Smith
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Fred Raskin
^ Parasite – Jinmo Yang ^
Best Cinematography
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
^ 1917 – Roger Deakins ^
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Claire Mathon
Best Original Score
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
^ Us – Michael Abels ^
Best Debut Feature
Mati Diop – Atlantics
Melina Matsoukas – Queen & Slim
Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz – The Peanut Butter Falcon
Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
^ Olivia Wilde – Booksmart ^
Best Film Not in the English Language
Atlantics
Monos
Pain and Glory
^ Parasite ^
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Documentary
American Factory
^ Apollo 11 ^
For Sama
Honeyland
One Child Nation
Technical Achievement Awards
^ Ad Astra – Best Visual Effects ^
^ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Best Stunt Coordination ^
^ Knives Out – Best Acting Ensemble ^
^ 1917 – Best Production Design ^
^ Parasite – Best Production Design ^
Lifetime Achievement Awards
^ Julie Andrews ^
^ Olivia de Havilland ^
^ Roger Corman ^
^ Martin Scorsese ^
^ John Waters ^
Special Achievement Awards
^ Agencia Nacional de Cinema (Brazil) for supporting art against the attacks from a fascist government. ^
Non-U.S. Releases
Bacurau (Brazil)
Bait (United Kingdom)
Beanpole (Russia)
A Good Woman Is Hard To Find (United Kingdom)
A Rainy Day in New York (USA)
The Truth (France-Japan)
Vitalina Varela (Portugal)
The Whistlers (A European co-production)
Zombi Child (France)
Non-Theatrical Releases
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
Little Monsters
One Cut of the Dead
The Perfection
See You Yesterday
The Wind
