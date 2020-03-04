PG (Psycho Goreman) Trailer: 2020’s Wildest (and Bloodiest) Midnight Movie

We’re barely into March, but we may have already found the year’s most batshit insane Midnight movie. I mean this in the best possible way.
With films like Manborg and The Void under his belt, director Steven Kostanski positioned himself at the vanguard of Canadian cult cinema. His stunning-looking genre flicks feature outlandish premises that always leave a lasting impression. And now, after watching the trailer to his upcoming film PG (Psycho Goreman), it’s clear that Kostanski has levelled-up.
PG’s premise is like E.T. mixed with The Terminator, executed with the ‘80s nostalgia of Stranger Things. The story features a pair of young siblings who unearth an ancient alien being (the titular Psycho Goreman AKA PG). Here’s the kicker: the kids don’t need to fear PG since they have a magic amulet that forces him to obey their commands. Sounds like a recipe for hijinks, right?
Naturally, the kids use their new alien friend as a plaything. The problem, though, is that unearthing PG attracts a host of bad-ass alien assassins to their unsuspecting town. Check out the teaser trailer below.
PG (Psycho Goreman) trailer:
PG looks like all kinds of fun if stylish gore-fests with Itchy & Scratchy-level bloodshed are your thing – if you’re reading this, I’m guessing that you are. The movie features a cool horror/sci-fi premise, over-the-top violence, and best of all, Kostanski goes crazy with the practical effects. He’s a filmmaker with old-school sensibilities.
Rather than rely on weightless CGI monstrosities to haunt his movies, Kostanski prefers packing his actors into immaculately crafted latex and rubber suits. If you’re the type of horror aficionado who appreciates the werewolf transformation in An American Werewolf in London (or anything that happens in The Thing), then you need to check out this man’s filmography right now. You won’t be sorry.
PG (Psycho Goreman) synopsis:
Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues’ gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia.
PG (Psycho Goreman) will premiere at the SXSW festival on Friday, March 13.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments