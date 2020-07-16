Possessor Trailer: Two Minutes of Uncut Nightmare Fuel

Possessor is the new sci-fi-horror-thriller from Canadian director Brandon Cronenberg (Antiviral). If you haven’t been following Cronenberg’s filmmaking career, then let me put this out there: Possessor’s disturbing new trailer is right on brand.
Cronenberg has filmmaking genes stitched into his DNA. Much like his famous father David, Brandon seems to take pleasure in transforming his audiences into nervous wrecks. Both men “possess” excellent command of cinematic language and use their skillsets (as well as gross-out visuals) to create film experiences that feel like waking nightmares. Consider yourself warned before checking out this twisted new trailer.
Possessor trailer:
Possessor’s IMDb page breakdown mentions corporate assassins, secret organizations, and brain implants. That’s all I needed to hear. I’m so ready for this movie.
If all those delicious genre elements aren’t enough to pique your interest, consider the film’s cast. Possessor stars Christopher Abbott (James White, Girls), Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Oblivion), Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight, Twin Peaks), and Tuppence Middleton (Sense8,” Downton Abbey).
Possessor synopsis:
From the visionary mind of writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, POSSESSOR is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.
