Quebec-Set Amazon Original “The Sticky” Begins Production in Montreal

The term sticky situation will take on a whole new meaning in 2024.
Prime Video has officially begun production on The Sticky, a comedy heist series from showrunners Brian Donovan, Ed Herro (Little Darlings) and Kathryn Borel (Anne with an E). The production will shoot in and around Montreal, with Canadian directors Michael Dowse (Goon) and Joyce Wong (Sort of) helming an unspecified number of episodes.
Inspired by the “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist,” in which 70% of the world’s maple syrup supply was stolen, the half-hour series follows syrup farmer Ruth Landry (character actress Margo Martindale) as she attempts a syrup heist. To help, she recruits Remy Bouchard (Guillaume Cyr), a mild-mannered security guard, and Mike Byrne (Chris Diamantopoulous), a low-level mobster.
Jamie Lee Curtis, hot off of her Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, will also guest star on the series in an unspecified role. She is also a producer on the series, alongside Jason Blum of Blumhouse Television, amongst others.
The Sticky is part of Prime Video’s continued investment in Canadian film and television, including over 25 commissioned Originals. These shows have filmed throughout multiple provinces, including British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba.
The series is set to debut exclusively on Prime Video worldwide in 2024.
Comments