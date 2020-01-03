Raising Dion: Netflix Renews Series for a Second Season

Like many people in 2020, I’m drowning in Peak TV.
I should be excited by my backlog of promising series, but the prospect of catching up on any program spanning multiple seasons feels daunting. But here’s the kicker: I also struggle with committing to new shows.
I don’t want to fall in love with a new program only to have my heart crushed when it’s cancelled after its first and only season. If there is a sweet spot, it’s diving into an intriguing show once it has already been picked up for a second season. And Netflix’s superpowered family drama Raising Dion, which has officially been picked up for a second season, is a perfect example.
Raising Dion is the story of a single mother (Alisha Wainwright) raising her superpowered son (Ja’Siah Young) while protecting him from the outside world. It’s a cool sci-fi premise with infinite creative potential. Also working in the program’s favour, is its esteemed executive producer Michael B. Jordan, who also stars in a minor role. Raising Dion is a show with the potential to wow you with special effects one moment and pull at your heartstrings the next.
Netflix stated that “Raising Dion S1 was one of the 10 Most Popular Series on Netflix in 2019, and the Most Popular Kids & Family Series Release of 2019,” which bodes well for the show. Between Raising Dion’s viewership numbers and pedigree, it looks the show will stick around for the long haul. And clocking in at just nine episodes (for now), it’s the perfect time to climb on board.
It looks like I found my first binge-worthy series of the 2020s.
Raising Dion synopsis:
Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.
Raising Dion’s first season is currently streaming on Netflix.
