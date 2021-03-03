It might seem like only yesterday that you watched Moana or Frozen II in theatres, but it’s actually been almost two years since Walt Disney last released a major new animated film, the aforementioned Frozen sequel. Thankfully that long drought is almost at an end with the arrival of Raya and the Last Dragon in theatres and on Disney+ on March 5.
We sit down with Canadian animator Benson Shum to talk about Walt Disney’s latest animated tale Raya and the Last Dragon, a sweeping fantasy adventure starring Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, and Benedict Wong. Shum talks about his work on the film, the challenges of handcrafting computer animation, working from home, and the Disney movies that inspired him.
Here’s the official Raya and the Last Dragon synopsis:
Long ago, in the world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, and her pet pill bug companion Tuk Tuk, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well.
Raya and the Last Dragon is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on March 5, 2021 and will also be simultaneously available on Disney+ with Premier Access.
