Red Rover Trailer: Kristian Bruun & Cara Gee Book a One Way Ticket to Mars

The feeling of being stuck in a less than ideal situation and wanting to escape to somewhere new is a familiar one. In fact, that sentiment has likely never felt more real to most of us in this era of social distancing. But what if you took that desire to the extreme? What if you were so fed up with the state of things that you didn’t simply desire a change of scenery, but a change of planets?
That’s the idea behind Red Rover, a new sci-fi tinged dramedy starring Kristian Bruun and Cara Gee – two actors who are definitely no strangers to fantastical worlds and situations thanks to their respective work on Orphan Black and The Expanse.
Bruun plays Damon, a lonely geologist living in his ex-girlfriend’s basement, who decides to apply for the ultimate escape from his current situation: a one-way mission to Mars. The chances of him qualifying for the program are slim, but he gets a helping hand from Phoebe (Gee), a oddball musician he meets by chance during training.
Check out the official Red Rover poster, photos, and trailer below:
Official Red Rover poster and images:
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Official Red Rover Synopsis:
Damon (Kristian Bruun) spends his waking hours searching for that elusive something. Whether it’s for deeper meaning, love, or just “treasure” on the beach with his metal detector, but to no avail. So when Damon meets an offbeat musician named Phoebe (Cara Gee) handing out flyers for a one way trip to Mars, a bond quickly forms. She’s going to help him find that thing he is looking for by sending him 33.9 million miles away, even though what he needs might be right in front of him.
Red Rover lands on VOD on May 12th
Canada – iTunes, Google Play, Shaw VOD, BELL VOD
US – iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, InDemand, Direct TV
