Review: BOOK OF BOBA FETT Chapter 1 – Stranger in a Strange Land by Jason Gorber | December 31, 2021, 10:04 pm A quick look at the latest episodic STAR WARS show, this one focusing on an iconic bounty hunter newly tasked with running a crime syndicate. 0 0 votes Article Rating Ahsoka Tano • Baby Yoda • Bill Burr • Bo-Katan • Boba Fett • Boba Fett TV show • Book of Boba Fett trailer • Carl Weathers • Christopher L. Yost • Clancy Brown • Dark Saber • Dave Filoni • Deborah Chow • Disney • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Trailer • Disney Plus • DisneyPlus • Giancarlo Esposito • Gina Carano • IG-11 • Jon Favreau • Katee Sackhoff • LucasFilm • Luke Skywalker • Mark Boone Jr. • Natalia Tena • news • Nick Nolte • Pedro Pascal • Richard Ayoade • Rick Famuyiwa • Rosario Dawson • Sasha Banks • sci-fi • spoilers • Star Wars • streaming • Taika Waititi • Temeura Morrison • The Book of Boba Fett • The Child • The Mandalorian • The Mandalorian Season 2 • Trailer • TV • Werner Herzog « Previous ArticleAdele 30 Vinyl Review Next Article »Book of Boba Fett Review Comments Subscribe Connect with I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Notify of new follow-up comments new replies to my comments I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Please login to comment 0 Comments Inline Feedbacks View all comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
Comments