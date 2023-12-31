Review – Focal Stellia headphones

A few months ago we unboxed the Focal Stellia headphones, and right from the get these had a lot to live up to. With their monolithic leather-bound box containing within a carefully constructed jewel of engineering excellence, these highly-hyped cans needed to do a lot to live up to their asking price.
After hours and hours of listening, we directly compare them to our reference Sennheiser 800s, as well as discuss the real-world use of the leather-bound beauties from Focal.
Here, at last, our look at the Stellia model in depth, finding out whether these headphones from Focal/Naim do in fact earn the right to be considered the best closed-back headphones ever made.
