Run This Town Trailer: Rob Ford Crack Scandal Coming to the Big Screen

The first trailer is out for the Rob Ford drama Run This Town. Released today on Twitter, the trailer for Run This Town gives the first glimpse of Homeland‘s Damian Lewis made up as Toronto’s favourite crack-smoking mayor. Run This Town premiered last year at SXSW to mostly positive reviews for its dramatization of a journalist (played by Ben Platt) who helped break the story. However, the film struggled to find a top-tier Canadian premiere despite featuring top talent like Nina Dobrev and Aladdin‘s breakout star Mena Massoud. With Rob’s hugely unpopular brother Doug running the town as Premier of Ontario, one can only hope the film finally gives the Fords the Hogtown homecoming they deserve.
Synopsis: Naive, young Toronto newspaper reporter Bram (Ben Platt) finds himself doing desk work instead of breaking hard-hitting stories, until he accidentally finds scandalous information about the city’s controversial mayor, Rob Ford (Damian Lewis). Bram attempts to pry information from Ford’s aides, Ashley (Nina Dobrev) and Kamal (Mena Massoud), who are trying to cover Ford’s tracks and spin the story.
Run This Town opens in theatres March 6 from Elevation Pictures.
RUN THIS TOWN on March 6th pic.twitter.com/55QJ6BPPDW
— Run This Town (@RunThisTown) January 23, 2020
