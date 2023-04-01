Scott Pilgrim Anime Series Coming to Netflix

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World fans are in for a treat, care of Netflix. The Toronto graphic-novel-turned-blockbuster-hit will continue its adventure through the medium of anime. With flashy graphic character titles posted on Twitter, Director Edgar Wright (the man behind the 2010 live-action adaption of creator Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Toronto-based comic series) announced Thursday that “One of the proudest, most enjoyable achievements” of his career will return to the smaller screen with the entire principal cast he assembled more than a decade ago.
That’s right—the entire award-winning superhero star-studded band is back together: Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, and Mae Whitman as Roxie.
Not only did they manage to reassemble that impressive group of actors, but also original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley himself, who will be running the show and executive producing along with writer/director/producer BenDavid Grabinski, in collaboration with Japanese animation studio Science SARU (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Devilman Crybaby). It’s a pride-and-joy project for Wright as the co-writer of the live-action film, and he’ll return as executive producer to the Netflix series.
In 2004, O’Malley’s series of graphic novels began covering the life of the arrested-developed Scott Pilgrim, along with his friends, band, girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, and the object of his affection, Ramona Flowers, whom he pledges to win by defeating a series of her evil exes in videogame-come-to-life combat. The setting is Toronto. Though the film was a dedicated and respectful account of the source material, we can hope with O’Malley back at the helm and with the support of Wright that there will be more time to revisit the universe and see even more of the haunts around the city that were missed in the film adaptation.
There is no release date from Netflix, but according to Wright, its arrival is “IMMINENT.”
