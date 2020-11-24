Shelf Pick: Cagefighter: Worlds Collide Trailer

Cagefighter: Worlds Collide is a gritty new mixed martial arts movie from writer-director Jesse Quinones. With its colourful characters and hard-hitting action, this audacious sports flick is sure to please MMA die-hards.
Cagefighter: Worlds Collide stars Alex Montagnani as the world-famous MMA light heavyweight champion, Reiss Gibbons. Reiss is a dominant force in the MMA world who won’t back down from any challenge. So an enterprising promoter named Max Black (Gina Gershon) comes up with a dream match pitting Reiss against pro wrestler Randy Stone (Jonathan Good).
At first, the fight seems below a reigning MMA champ, but Reiss didn’t earn his title by backing down from challenges. And besides, when you put four-ounce gloves on two vicious combatants, anything can happen – so Reiss would be wise to respect his hungry opponent. Before long, Reiss Gibbons and Randy Stone find themselves squaring off in an epic superfight.
Cagefighter: Worlds Collide trailer:
Boxing, MMA, and pro wrestling fans have argued over which sport features the ultimate badass since forever. And on rare occasions, savvy promoters have found ways to pit these athletes against each other in star-studded spectacles, to mixed results. The sad fact is that these rare dream-matches always fail to deliver on the hype – Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki is a prime example.
This movie creates the best version of a dream-fight by actually delivering a match worthy of two world-class fighters. Quinones perfectly captures MMA’s artistry, athleticism and brutality and throws in a bit of pro wrestling’s flair, just for kicks.
This savage sports-thriller will appeal to action junkies, but Cagefighter: Worlds Collide is an ideal holiday gift for MMA fans.
Cagefighter: Worlds Collide synopsis:
Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the LEGENDS cage. With five title defences under his belt, a beautiful wife in Ellie (Georgia Bradner), endless sponsorship deals thanks to his ball busting agent Reggie (Elijah Baker), and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Chuck Liddell), Reiss has it all.
But when a savvy promoter Max Black pits him against pro wrestling superstar, Randy Stone in the company’s first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life.
Cagefighter: Worlds Collide is available on Vimeo, Apple TV, and other major streaming services on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.
Comments