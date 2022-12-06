Shelf Pick: Meeting Mr. Christmas Trailer

It’s December and that means we’re getting in the holiday spirit here at That Shelf. There are countless Christmas classics that can – nay must – be revisited throughout the winter season, but we’re always on the lookout for the next heartwarming holiday movie with a dash of romance to hang our stockings on. This week’s Shelf Pick is one such movie: Meeting Mr. Christmas.
The directorial debut of Laura Mitchell (the Harry & Meghan series, A Great North Christmas), Meeting Mr. Christmas follows Sophie Montgomery (Greta Carew-Johns), an award-winning travel blogger who has made escaping from the ordinary her entire brand. High on Sophie’s list of ordinary things are the holidays and everything that they entail – family, friends, and her hometown – which makes an unplanned trip home for Christmas especially challenging for the worldly writer. But Sophie soon changes her tune when she meets a dashing local doctor (Madison Smith) whose love for Christmas is positively infectious.
Meeting Mr. Christmas is a classic Christmas tale of someone discovering a new perspective on the holidays thanks to a new love interest, directed by an actor who is a stalwart of the romance genre. It’s just what the doctor ordered!
Meeting Mr. Christmas trailer:
Meeting Mr. Christmas synopsis:
A blogger’s negative thoughts on Christmas are challenged when she teams up to save her family event.
Meeting Mr. Christmas is available on December 6, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Crackle, Microsoft, YouTube, Redbox, DirecTV, and Plex.
