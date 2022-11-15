Shelf Pick: Post-Apocalyptic Thriller SHADOWS

It’s the end of the world as you know it… at least as far as you know it. The new Irish-Italian thriller Shadows is one part family drama, one part mystery thriller, all set against the backdrop of an apparent post-apocalypse. Fans of Station Eleven, A Quiet Place, and The Last of Us will not want to miss this one.
The latest film from Italian director Carlo Lavagna (Arianna), Shadows follows a family of three – played by Mia Threapleton, Lola Petticrew and Saskia Reeves – who against the odds have survived a world-ending apocalypse and are hiding out in an isolated hotel. But for sisters Alma and Alex soon discover, there may be more to their dire situation than their mother is letting on. Alma (Threapleton) may be most familiar to viewers as the daughter of actor Kate Winslet and has a starring role in the new Starz series Dangerous Liasons – Shadows is her first starring role.
Shadows trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW-dPpeBI9g
Shadows synopsis:
Alma and Alex, two teenage sisters, are survivors of a catastrophic event. They live deep in the woods with their Mother, a strict, overprotective woman who has sheltered them from ominous presences, the Shadows, which live in the daylight and infest the world beyond the river. When they follow Mother out for hunting, Alma and Alex start a series of events which will make them discover the truth about the Shadows and their own reality.
Shadows is available on digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH, starting November 15th.
