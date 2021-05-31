Shudder: What to Watch – June 2021 (Vicious Fun, Wolf Cop, and So Much More)

Shudder revealed its June programming highlights, and there is a lot to love about this month’s titles.
I caught Vicious Fun at CUFF a couple months back, and trust me, it’s a twisted treat. It’s about a film critic who drunkenly stumbles into a support group for serial killers. (Check out the review here).
If horror comedies are your thing, Shudder is about to drop a dope title that pairs perfectly with Vicious Fun. Gerard Johnstone’s 2014 Horror-comedy-mystery flick Housebound is a delightful under-the-radar gem. The story follows a young woman placed under house arrest and stuck in a home with a mysterious presence.
People are still buzzing about Zack Snyder’s new zombie epic, Army of the Dead. On June 06, Shudder subscribers can check out the film that gave birth to the zombie genre, Night of the Living Dead. If you haven’t seen this iconic horror flick, you’re really missing out. Night of the Living Dead still holds up after all these years, and it has one of the greatest WTF endings of all time.
You really can’t go wrong with James Ward Byrkit’s Coherence and Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski’s The Void (both titles drop on June 28th). But I’m not doing this month’s lineup justice if I don’t point out it features not one but TWO Wolf Cop movies. Wolf Cop’s title tells you all you need to know about these campy treasures, but here’s the trailer anyway. Enjoy!
NEW SHUDDER ORIGINAL AND EXCLUSIVE FILMS
Caveat – Premieres June 3 **A Shudder Original Film
Lone drifter Isaac accepts a job to look after his landlord’s niece, Olga, for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: he must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Once Olga’s uncle Barrett leaves the two of them alone, a game of cat and mouse ensues as Olga displays increasingly erratic behavior as a trapped Isaac makes a series of horrific discoveries in the house. Directed by Damien Mc Carthy. Starring Jonathan French, Leila Sykes and Ben Caplan.
The Amusement Park – Premieres June 8 **A Shudder Exclusive Film
Recently discovered and restored 46 years after its completion by the George A. Romero Foundation and produced by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, director George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park stars Martin’s Lincoln Maazel as an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds. Commissioned by the Lutheran Society, the film is perhaps Romero’s wildest and most imaginative movie, an allegory about the nightmarish realities of growing older, and is an alluring snapshot of the filmmaker’s early artistic capacity and style and would go on to inform his ensuing filmography. The “lost” film was restored in 4k by IndieCollect in New York City.
Superdeep – Premieres June 17 **A Shudder Original Film
The Kola Superdeep borehole is the largest Russian secret facility. In 1984, at the depth of more than 7 miles below the surface, unexplained sounds were recorded, resembling the screams and moans of numerous people. Since these events, the object has been closed. A small research team of scientists and military personnel had gone down below the surface to find out the secret that the world’s deepest borehole was hiding. What they have found poses the greatest threat that humanity has ever faced. Now the future of the world is in their hands. Directed by Arseniy Sukhin. Starring Milena Radulovic, Sergey Ivanyuk, Nikolay Kovbas, Kirill Kovbas and Nikita Dyuvbanov.
An Unquiet Grave – Premieres June 24 **A Shudder Original Film
A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister, Ava, to return with him to the site of the accident and help him perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions. An Unquiet Grave is an exploration of grief, and the harm we cause when we don’t take responsibility for our own healing. Directed by Terence Krey. Starring Jacob A. Ware and Christine Nyland who also co-wrote the film.
Vicious Fun – Premieres June 29 **A Shudder Original Film
Joel, a caustic 1980’s film critic for a national horror magazine, finds himself unwittingly trapped in a self-help group for serial killers. With no other choice, Joel attempts to blend in with his homicidal surroundings or risk becoming the next victim. Directed by Cody Calahan. Starring Evan Marsh, Amber Goldfarb, Ari Millen, Julian Richings, Robert Maillet, Sean Baek, David Koechner, Alexa Rose Steele, Mark Gibson, Kristopher Bowan and John Fray.
NEW SHUDDER SERIES
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs – New Episodes Every Friday through June 18 **A Shudder Original Series
The hit original series with Joe Bob Briggs premiered on April 16 and continues with new episodes every Friday with the season finale on June 18. Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic, presenting eclectic horror movie double features, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. The show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended in the top 10 on Twitter in the US during the premiere of every episode and special, often reaching No. 1. Guest stars have included Eli Roth, Jeffrey Combs, Anna Biller, Kelli Maroney, Chris Jericho, Lloyd Kaufman, Barbara Crampton, John McNaughton, Reggie Bannister, Ashley Laurence, Doug Bradley, Michael Berryman, Felissa Rose and Tom Savini.
NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S MOVIE LIBRARY
JUNE 01
Burn, Witch, Burn!
A woman who may be a witch defends her husband from forces attempting to harm him.
The Neon Demon
An aspiring model, Jesse, is new to Los Angeles. However, her beauty and youth, which generate intense fascination and jealousy within the fashion industry, may prove themselves sinister.
JUNE 02
Thirst
Hulda is arrested after being accused of murdering her brother. After she is let go because of insufficient evidence, she meets Hjörtur, a thousand-year-old gay vampire. Together they have to fight a cult while being investigated by a rogue detective.
Rift
Two men in a secluded cabin are haunted by their dead relationship.
JUNE 07
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
A ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a horde of flesh-eating ghouls that are ravaging the East Coast of the United States.
Reunion
A pregnant woman returns to her recently deceased grandparents’ old family home to spend time with her estranged mother. What begins as a tenuous reunion slowly turns terrifying.
Beyond the Door III
An introverted American student travels to Yugoslavia as part of a school trip to witness an ancient pagan ritual with a deadly secret.
JUNE 14
Monstrous
A young woman goes searching for answers after her friend mysteriously vanishes in Whitehall, New York, an Adirondack town known for its Bigfoot sightings. She quickly learns that an evil more sinister than she could ever imagine is hiding in the woods.
The Retreat
A man finds himself alone and lost after a horrifying encounter with a monster during a backpacking trip into the Adirondack High Peaks. Now, he must fight for his life, and sanity, as he battles the evil Native American legend, The Wendigo.
Evilspeak
An outcast military cadet taps into a way to summon demons and cast spells on his tormentors through his computer.
Wolfcop
As a series of strange and violent events begin to occur, an alcoholic policeman realizes that he has been turned into a werewolf as part of a larger plan.
Another Wolfcop
Alcoholic werewolf cop Lou Garou springs into action when an eccentric businessman with evil intentions seduces Woodhaven’s residents with a new brewery and hockey team in this outrageous horror-comedy sequel.
JUNE 15
Housebound
A young woman is forced to return to her childhood home after being placed under house arrest, where she suspects that something evil may be lurking.
The Similars
On the rainy night of October 2, 1968, eight people waiting in a remote bus station for a bus heading to Mexico City start experiencing a strange phenomenon.
JUNE 21
City of the Dead
A reporter and a psychic race to close the Gates of Hell after the suicide of a clergyman caused them to open, allowing the dead to rise from their graves.
Homewrecker
Two women befriend each other, but one becomes obsessed with the other.
JUNE 22
I Remember You
A young man and two women move into a small, abandoned town in Iceland to renovate an old house. Little do they know the town has a dark history.
JUNE 28
The Void
Shortly after delivering a patient to an understaffed hospital, a police officer experiences strange and violent occurrences seemingly linked to a group of mysterious hooded figures.
Coherence
Strange things begin to happen when a group of friends gather for a dinner party on an evening when a comet is passing overhead.
