Shudder: What to Watch – October 2021

Spooky season has arrived, and now it’s time to kick back, turn off the lights, and scare yourself silly. If you’re not sure where to start, Shudder has you covered. Horror’s premier streaming service announced its October highlights, and it’s packed with creepy, shocking, and disgusting titles, sure to please every type of horror fan.
Shudder’s October line-up features Creepshow’s spooktacular season 3 return and a Horror Noire anthology. However, I’m most excited for V/H/S/94, the latest installment in the kick-ass horror anthology series, V/H/S. If you’re looking for some bloodcurdling thrills, you can’t go wrong with Beom-sik Jeong’s Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, and André Øvredal’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe. Just be prepared to sleep with the lights on.
SHUDDER ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS
V/H/S/94 – Premieres Wednesday, October 6
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)
A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.
The Medium – Premieres Thursday, October 14
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)
A documentary team follows Nim, a shaman based in Northern Thailand, the Isan area, and encounters her niece Mink showing strange symptoms that seem to be of inheritance of shamanism. The team decides to follow Mink, hoping to capture the shaman lineage passing on to the next generation, but her bizarre behavior becomes more extreme. From director Banjong Pisanthanakun (Shutter) and producer Na Hongjin (director of The Wailing). Winner Best Film, Bucheon International Film Festival 2021.
Horror Noire – Premieres Thursday, October 28
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)
A new Shudder Original anthology film, Horror Noire is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. Anthology writers featured include Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels. Cast featured include Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You’re the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas (Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo,) Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless) and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), among others.
SHUDDER ORIGINAL SERIES
Creepshow Season 3 – New Episodes Premiere Every Thursday through October 28
Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, the anthology Creepshow returns for a third season and is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! From showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), a comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page. Guest stars include Michael Rooker, James Remar, Johnathon Schaech, Reid Scott, Hannah Fierman, King Bach and Ethan Embry.
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 4 — Premieres October 19 – New Episodes Every Tuesday
The groundbreaking Shudder Original series follows ten drag artists from around the world competing for a $100,000 grand prize – the largest in show history. Season four will feature a spectacular lineup of guest judges including Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs. The Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We’re Here), and more, with additional judges to be announced later. Dubbed one of “the 19 best LGBTQ+ shows everyone needs to watch” by Cosmopolitan, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is written and produced by the Boulet Brothers with Executive Producer David Sigurani and director Nathan Noyes.
Behind the Monsters — Premieres October 27 – New Episodes Every Wednesday
The new original docu-series Behind the Monsters takes a deep dive on cinematic horror icons, including Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead, and features interviews with horror experts and the writers, directors and actors from the original films that made each character the stuff of genre legends. Written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro and produced by Stage 3 Productions, Behind the Monsters is executive produced by Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan and Mark Shostrom.
SHUDDER SPECIALS Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown — Friday, October 8 at 9pm ET on Shudder TV
In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween, premiering live on the Shudder TV feed. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season, with special guests to be announced. (Also available on demand beginning October 10.)
THE GHOUL LOG – 2021 EDITION
The “Ghoul Log” is Halloween’s answer to the Christmas Yule Log: a 24/7 streaming jack-o’-lantern providing the perfect ambience for all your Halloween festivities. Fan favorites The Ghoul Log and Return of the Ghoul Log are back, along with a spooky new edition for 2021.
NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S MOVIE LIBRARY
October 1
Escape From New York
(Available on Shudder US)
In a bleak, alternate future, Manhattan Island has become the nation’s only maximum-security prison. When Air Force One crash lands in the prison, the government sends in a disposable hero, Snake Plissken, an outlaw and former war hero—to get him out.
Motel Hell
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
A seemingly friendly farmer and his sister kidnap unsuspecting travelers and bury them alive, using them to create the “special meat” they are famous for.
Razorback
(Available on Shudder US)
As a vicious wild boar terrorizes the Australian outback, the husband of one of the victims is joined by a hunter and a farmer in a search for the beast.
Blacula
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
In 1780, African Prince Mamuwalde pays a visit to Count Dracula in Transylvania, seeking his support in ending the slave trade. Instead, the evil count curses his noble guest and transforms him into a vampire! Released from his coffin nearly two centuries later by a pair of luckless interior decorators, Mamuwalde emerges as “Blacula,” one strange dude strollin’ the streets of L.A. on a nightly quest for human blood!
Scream Blacula Scream
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
Blacula lives! This scintillating sequel pits voodoo power against vampire fury! Willis Daniels, the son of a late high priestess, seeks revenge on the cultists who have chosen his foster sister Lisa (Pam Grier) as their new leader. Hoping to curse Lisa, Willis unwittingly resurrects Blacula’s earthly remains – and unleashes the Prince of Darkness and his freaked-out army of the undead!
JD’s Revenge
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
Law student Ike is enjoying a night on the town with his friends when his life changes dramatically. Taking part in a nightclub hypnosis act, he becomes possessed with the spirit of a violent gangster murdered in the 1940s. Believing himself to be the reincarnation of murderous J.D., Ike launches a revenge campaign against those who had done ‘him’ wrong all those years ago.
Sugar Hill
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
Pray you never cross a woman out for revenge and her squad of zombie hitmen! When a nightclub entrepreneur gets taken out by the mob, his girlfriend, Diana “Sugar” Hill, calls upon the voodoo high priest Baron Samedi to summon up the undead to carry out an unholy plan for revenge.
The House That Screamed
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
At a 19th-century French boarding school for troubled girls, run by the sinister headmistress Madame Fourneau, students begin to disappear soon after the arrival of the latest girl, Teresa. Have the missing girls escaped from the tight grip of the stern Fourneau? Or could a mysterious killer be loose within the school’s dark corridors?
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA
From the filmmakers that brought you “Quarantine” and “As Above, So Below” comes a descent into the twisted crimes of a perverse killer! Throughout the 1990s, a serial killer terrorized upstate New York. After a decade-long crime spree conducted under the radar of law enforcement, the killer left behind the most disturbing collection of evidence homicide detectives had ever seen – hundreds of homemade videos that chronicled his crimes!
The Shout
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
A strange, and possibly crazy man, who claims he can kill by shouting like the old Aborigines, enters the life of a young married couple.
October 4
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
The crew of a horror web series travels to an abandoned asylum for a live broadcast. It soon encounters much more than expected as it moves deeper inside the nightmarish old building.
The Endless
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
As kids, they escaped a UFO death cult. Now, two adult brothers seek answers after an old videotape surfaces and brings them back to where they began.
Night of the Demons (1988)
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)
A group of kids go to a Halloween party, only to have to face down a group of demons.
Witchboard
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)
In Kevin S. Tenney’s demonic debut, a woman (‘80s video vixen Tawny Kitaen) unknowingly makes contact with an evil spectre using a Ouija board, which results in a spiritual slaying spree. Now it’s up to Linda’s boyfriend and her ex to stop the evil entity before it possesses her and kills again.
October 5
The Mutilator
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA and Shudder UKI)
In this sickening slice of ‘80s slasher fun, a homicidal hunter lures his estranged son to his beach house, then starts killing the poor kid’s friends with an array of deadly devices. It’s all part of a deranged vengeance aimed at Ed Jr., who accidentally killed his mother while attempting to clean his father’s gun collection as a child. As the night drags on, Big Ed uses steel hooks, axes and even an outboard motor to play the most dangerous game with the confused co-eds.
October 11
Nosferatu, The Vampyre
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
Werner Herzog’s 1979 Nosferatu remake stars the ghoulish German actor Klaus Kinski, French siren Isabelle Adjani, and Bruno Ganz. Herzog, who was famous for creeping people out with intense documentaries and narrative films, took a surprising turn with this adaptation of both Dracula and F.W. Murnau’s original Nosferatu, which was an illegal adaptation of the novel itself.
Nosferatu in Venice
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
Professor Paris Catalano visits Venice, to investigate the last known appearance of the famous vampire Nosferatu during the carnival of 1786.
Possum
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
Disgraced children’s puppeteer Philip returns to his childhood home of Fallmarsh, Norfolk, intent on destroying Possum, a hideous puppet he keeps hidden inside a brown leather bag. When his attempts fail, Philip is forced to confront his sinister stepfather Maurice in an effort to escape the dark horrors of his past.
Wake Wood
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder CA)
A grieving couple are given the chance to resurrect their daughter in this Irish horror film starring Aidan Gillen of “Game of Thrones” fame. After Alice’s accidental death, her parents move to a quaint village to make a fresh start. But when a local offers to perform a ceremony that will temporarily bring their daughter back, they can’t resist. But when Alice returns, she isn’t quite herself, of course.
October 12
House
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA and Shudder UKI)
A horror novelist moves into a freaky haunted house after his aunt kills herself. Roger Cobb needs a quiet place to write his Vietnam memoir and forget about his young son’s mysterious disappearance. But when ghosts and monsters intrude, Roger’s got to work up the courage to fight back – and make peace with the past.
House II
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA and Shudder UKI)
Ghosts, a magic skull, and Amazon warriors are just a few elements of this super-fun sequel. Jesse moves into his family’s strange mansion, and, after a few drinks, decides to dig up his greatgrandfather’s corpse to see if a mythical skull is buried with him. Sure enough, Jesse finds the skull, but soon winds up on a time-traveling adventure with his undead gramps.
The Autopsy Of Jane Doe
(Available on Shudder US)
Coroners are mystified by an unidentified corpse, until a series of terrifying events make it clear: Jane Doe may not be dead.
October 18
Pulse
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA and Shudder UKI)
A mysterious webcam site claims to offer visitors the chance to connect with the dead in Japanese horror god Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s heart-stopping film. A group of friends are rocked by another friend’s suicide, and his ghostly reappearance in computer video images. Is he trying to reach out from the afterlife, or is something more sinister afoot? When they find a mysterious disk in the dead man’s apartment it launches a program that seems to present odd, ethereal broadcasts of people in their apartments. But there’s something strange about these transmissions…
Children of the Corn (1984)
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA and Shudder UKI)
A couple must escape from a town of evil kids in this Stephen King short-story adaptation that spawned seven sequels. Burt and Vicky are traveling through Nebraska until an accident leads them to a town where twisted tykes obey a kiddie preacher who demands all adults must be sacrificed to an evil entity who lives in the cornfield.
Blood and Black Lace
(Available on Shudder US and Shudder UKI)
When young model, Isabella, is murdered by a masked killer, the employees of a chic Italian fashion house find themselves the next targets of the mysterious assailant. A missing diary, a torrid affair, deception and backstabbing are all potential motives for the fashion house slayings.
October 25
The Addiction
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA and Shudder UKI)
A New York philosophy grad student turns into a vampire after getting bitten by one, and then tries to come to terms with her new lifestyle and frequent craving for human blood.
Just Before Dawn
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA and Shudder UKI)
Five young people venture into the backwoods of Oregon to claim a property, and find themselves being stalked by a hulking, machete-wielding psychopath.
Rituals
(Available on Shudder US)
Adventure-seeker Mitzi invites fellow doctor and three other physician friends to go on their annual camping trip in the middle of the unexplored Canadian mountains. The five of them thought that they were alone in the middle of nowhere on their ritual camping trip, but this time someone was watching them. A crazed psychopath wants to play a psychological game of survival with the five campers and it soon becomes a horrifying game of kill or be killed.
Comments