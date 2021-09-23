Spencer Trailer: Kristen Stewart Is Coming for All the Awards

Feast your eyes on the performance of the year with the final Spencer trailer. Kristen Stewart gives a triumphant turn as Diana, the late Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s hypnotic Spencer. The Spencer trailer was released today on the heels of the film’s acclaimed run at the Venice, Telluride, and Toronto film festivals. Stewart easily established herself as a frontrunner for Best Actress, exceeding a seemingly insurmountable bar set by Emma Corrin playing Diana in The Crown last year.
The final Spencer trailer highlights the complex psychology that Stewart creates for Diana. But it also shows up the dreamy, hypnotic style with which Larraín unfolds the fable set over the Christmas holidays at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. Award-calibre performances by Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall headline the supporting cast with strong turns from Jack Farthing as Charles and Stella Gonet as Elizabeth II. But make no mistake: Spencer is Stewart’s show and she’s coming for all the awards.
“The best performances are those that find a perfect fusion between character and star persona. (Think comeback kid Renée Zellweger putting it all on the line with Garland’s attempted return in Judy.) Diana’s own challenges with the media have obvious parallels with Stewart’s stardom,” I wrote while reviewing Spencer at TIFF. “Few actors of any generation inspire such massive mobs of screaming fans. Every aspect of Stewart’s life, like Diana’s, is under the microscope. Every public outing is a viral affair and every date is everyone’s business. Stewart has never been shy about her discomfort with the spotlight and her frustration with the intrusions into her personal life.”
Unfortunately, while the final Spencer trailers shows off the dazzling costumes and cinematography that prove highlights of the film, it doesn’t give away any of the great food-on-film play that’s key to the royal affair. Audiences will have to wait to see Kristen Stewart confront a bowl of soup on the big screen when Spencer hits theatres November 5. It’s well worth the wait.
Spencer opens in theatres in Canada on November 5.
Watch the final trailer below.
Synopsis: The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be a whole lot different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.
