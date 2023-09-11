Spoiled Rotten 260: Ultimate Comic Book Movie Draft

Spoiled Rotten – A podcast where Ben and Daniel navigate the world of comic book movies and TV.
Ben and Daniel draft for the best CBM hero casting, villain casting, supporting character casting, score, sequel, trilogy, 90s movie, 2000s movie, 2010s movie, animated movie, and BEST MOVIE EVER!
Download
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcast | Spotify
| Stitcher | iHeart Radio
Social:
Follow Daniel @TheYungGuard & Ben @DMPlatypus on Twitter
Follow Daniel @yungguard & Ben @bmfs_86 on Instagram
Follow Spoiled Rotten @TDFSpoiled on Twitter & Instagram
Follow TDF Everything on Facebook & Twitter
Email: [email protected]
Catch up on previous episodes here
Comments