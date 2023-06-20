Springfield Googolplex Ep. 11: Mary Poppins with Rachel West

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Adam and Nate team up with ThatShelf.com senior critic Rachel West to unpack Mary Poppins (1964), and The Simpsons’ first full musical episode, “Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiala(Annoyed Grunt)cious” (S8E13). We explore what happens when the immovable dysfunction of the Simpson family meets a British nanny so perfect that her butt waxes the banister.
Also in this episode:
- Rachel talks about her love for this film and her mixed feelings about the episode
- Why Simpsons writer Mike Reiss questions whether magic belongs on the show
- Are Simpsons parody songs better than the originals?
- The fabtrabulous performance of Dick Van Dyke
- Do the special effects hold up today?
- Plus more bonus content at SpringfieldGoogolplex.com
Next time, Adam and Nate check out the infamous flop Paint Your Wagon (1969). Yes, it’s a real movie.
