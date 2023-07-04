Springfield Googolplex Ep. 12: Paint Your Wagon

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
What happens when a multiple Oscar-winning screenwriter and a Pulitzer Prize-winning director adapt a musical by one of the most successful Broadway duos of all time? An absolute disaster.
Adam and Nate force themselves to watch Paint Your Wagon (1969), an infamous musical flop and part of the hilarious wraparound for Simpsons musical clip show, “All Singing, All Dancing” (S9E11).
Listen:
Also in this episode:
- An attempt to capitalize on 1960s counterculture with a cowboy throuple and folk music
- How Alan Jay Lerner’s back-seat directing derailed the production and drove Joshua Logan insane
- An uneasy combination of westerns and musicals, realism and slapstick
- Lee Marvin’s alcoholic antics and the tragicomic on-set affair between Clint Eastwood and Jean Seberg
- Why did anyone think this was a good idea in the first place (seriously)?
- Plus more bonus material at SpringfieldGoogolplex.org.
Next time, Adam and Nate check out a blockbuster that barely exists, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982).
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcast | Spotify | and more
Social:
Follow Springfield Googolplex on Twitter & Instagram
Follow Nate @natestorring & Adam @adamschoales on Twitter
Email: [email protected]
Comments