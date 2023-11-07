Springfield Googolplex Ep. 18: The Mask of Zorro

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
It has sword fights. It has romance. It has Anthony Hopkins questionably cast as a Mexican noble. It’s The Mask of Zorro (1998), perhaps the height of the nineties blockbuster. Adam and Nate revisit this action adventure gem alongside “E-I-E-I-(Annoyed Grunt)” (S11E5), our first Simpsons episode to showcase the titular Springfield Googolplex cinema.
Also in this episode:
- Nineties Zorro = Batman + James Bond + Mexican Revolution?
- The death, rebirth and consolidation of the swashbuckler genre
- The irresistible star power of Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta Jones
- Tomacco, one of the most memorable gags of Simpsons season 11—and a real thing!
- Plus check out every Simpsons reference to The Mask of Zorro and more bonus content at SpringfieldGoogolplex.com
Next time, Adam and Nate step into the ring with Rocky (1976) and “The Homer They Fall” (S8E3)!
