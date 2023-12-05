Springfield Googolplex Ep. 20: The Day of the Dolphin

Day of the Dolphin in Treehouse of Horror XI, The Simpsons

“Unwittingly, he trained a dolphin to kill the president of the United States.” What a tagline. This episode, Adam and Nate dive into The Day of the Dolphin (1973), a forgotten entry from director Mike Nichols (The Graduate, The Birdcage) that’s celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Does this forgotten movie deserve a second look, or is its parody in The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror XI” (S12E1) segment “Night of the Dolphin” enough?

Also in this episode:

  • How the great Mike Nichols and George C. Scott ended up making a movie about talking dolphins
  • Who is this movie for? Is it a political thriller or an animal movie for kids?
  • Adam finds out whether or not dolphins can actually talk
  • A preposterous plot… or is it?
  • Plus more bonus content at SpringfieldGoogolplex.com

Next time, Adam and Nate celebrate their second Non-Denominational Holiday Fun Fest with a surprise episode under the festive bush!

