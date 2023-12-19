Springfield Googolplex Ep. 21: The Exorcist

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
To celebrate the festive season, Adam and Nate revisit a classic Christmas movie on its 50th anniversary—The Exorcist (1973)! Considered by some to be the scariest movie ever made, this The Simpsons has mostly parodied this William Friedkin joint with blink-and-you-miss-it references, including in “Faith Off” (S11E11).
Also in this episode:
- Why the heck was this movie released the day after Christmas?
- What’s scarier, the demon inside Regan or the medical treatments to get it out?
- How a slow-moving movie can satisfy even an impatient editor’s standards for pacing
- When great directors can’t stop messing with their movies—and can’t keep their stories straight
- Plus more bonus content at SpringfieldGoogolplex.com
The boys will be taking a short break for the holidays, but the podcast will return Tuesday, February 13, 2024, with a brand new season of movie and their Simpsons parodies.
