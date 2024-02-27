Springfield Googolplex Ep. 23: This Is Spinal Tap with Marko Djurdjic

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Film and music writer Marko Djurdjic joins Adam and Nate to revisit Rob Reiner’s groundbreaking rockumentary This Is Spinal Tap (1984), alongside the band’s Simpsons cameo in “The Otto Show” (S3E22).
Also in this episode:
- How mockumentaries became the baseline in contemporary comedy
- The attention to detail that make this the best faux documentary around
- Marko’s guide to the sublime and the ridiculous in heavy metal
- Why do we poke fun at the things we love?
- Plus more bonus content at SpringfieldGoogolplex.com
Next time, Adam and Nate enroll in Police Academy (1984) and one of the many Simpsons slams on this movie in “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11).
