Springfield Googolplex Ep. 25: The Natural

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Ah, The Natural (1984), a classic American tale about… an underdog baseball team, a serial killer, a love triangle, a match fixing scandal, a freak accident in the outfield, and a magic baseball bat? We’ll get into it, along with “Homer at the Bat” (S317), a star-studded Simpsons episode that stretched the reality of the show.
Also in this episode:
- Randy Newman (yes, of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” fame) delivers a banger of a score that The Simpsons parody again and again
- Is all the plot nonsense worth it for that astonishing Hollywood ending?
- Bump Bailey and other old-time Swartzweldian baseball nicknames
- How can a star like Robert Redford get beyond roles like “baseball Jesus”?
- Plus every Simpsons reference to The Natural and more bonus content at SpringfieldGoogolplex.com
Next time… GODZILLA.
…The 1954 version. Also, “Thirty Minutes Over Tokyo” (S10E23).
