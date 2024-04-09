Springfield Googolplex Ep. 26: Godzilla (1954)

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Few movies have been as shaped by their pop culture legacy as Godzilla (1954), and hey, that’s the premise of this podcast! Adam and Nate watch this influential monster movie for the first time on its 70th anniversary alongside “Thirty Minutes Over Tokyo” (S10E23), the Simpson family’s controversial vacation to Japan.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Spotify, and more | Download
Also in this episode:
- Godzilla vs. Kong (or is it Godzilla x Kong?): We compare the rampages of these two iconic movie monsters
- How the American adaptation, Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956), influenced how the world understood the original for 50 years
- What movie has the most Simpsons actors besides The Simpsons Movie?
- Something called an “oxygen destroyer”
- Plus every Simpsons reference to Godzilla and more bonus content at SpringfieldGoogolplex.com
After a short break, we’ll be back in June with Batman: The Movie (1966)—the Adam West one—and the Simpsons send-up of superhero movies, “Radioactive Man” (S7E2).
SOCIAL:
Follow Springfield Googolplex on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Letterboxd, and YouTube.
Follow the hosts on Twitter at @natestorring and @adamschoales.
Email the hosts at [email protected].
KEEP LISTENING:
Catch up on previous episodes.
Comments