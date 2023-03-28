Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks Get Season 3 and 4 Renewals, Premiere Dates

Get ready, Trekkers! According to Variety, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks are coming back for even more intergalactic adventures! Paramount+ has officially renewed both shows, with each getting another 10-episode season.
But that’s not all. Fans can expect the highly anticipated Season 2 of Strange New Worlds (which films right here in Toronto) and Season 4 of Lower Decks to premiere this summer. Strange New Worlds is set to debut on June 15, with new episodes dropping weekly on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, and on Crave here in Canada. Meanwhile, the exact release date for Lower Decks Season 4 is still under wraps, but we do know it’s coming in late summer.
And if that’s not enough, get ready for a crossover episode between Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks during Season 2 of the former. The episode will feature both live-action and animation and will include appearances from Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid. Plus, Riker himself, Jonathan Frakes, who is known for his work in the Star Trek franchise, will direct the episode.
But wait, there’s even more Trek news coming out today! Fans of the Nickelodeon animated series Star Trek: Prodigy (also available on Crave in Canada) will be excited to hear that Season 2 is set to air this coming winter. The first season of the show originally launched in late 2021, with the second half of the season airing in late 2022.
It’s clear that Paramount is looking to chart a new course for the Star Trek franchise. With Star Trek: Discovery set to end with its fifth season in 2024 and the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard currently airing, there are rumors of spinoffs built around characters from both shows in the works. Plus, Paramount has been developing a Starfleet Academy series and a series about the mysterious Section 31 starring recent Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, a character she originated on Discovery. Exciting times are ahead if you identify as a Trekkie or Trekker.
We’ve written extensively about Star Trek at That Shelf, so stay tuned for coverage of all the exciting Trek adventures in the works!
