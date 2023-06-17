Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Sneak Peek: Another Stellar Season of Trek

The following is a review of the first six episodes of Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
I thought the saying was Christmas in July, not June, but Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is finally here!
Sophomore seasons can be hit or miss. Sometimes, they buckle under the first season that gave them the chance to continue in the first place. It is important to find balance between a first season and the potential of a third season. Thankfully, Strange New Worlds is already confirmed for a third outing, and Season 2 certainly seems to have found that balance.
When we last left the crew of the Enterprise, Una Chin Riley, Captain Pike’s right hand, was carted off by the captain’s love interest, Captain Batel for breaking a Starfleet code of conduct. This created a tension between them. Head of Security La’An Noonien-Singh took an indefinite leave of absence to return a lost child found on the penultimate episode of Season 1. As if there wasn’t enough loss, the crew is also trying to cope with the death of their head of engineering, Hemmer. Things look quite dark for our heroes, left in limbo with no engineer, no first officer, and no head of security. The remaining crew starts out serving double duty this season, except for one role being filled by veteran talent Carol Kane as Pelia. Temporary or permanent is still a question to be answered; however, she is a welcome addition.
We have waited with bated breath to get the band back together, and the writers didn’t waste time. Audiences will not be treated to a contrived and drawn-out scenario to keep the crew displaced, something that will be refreshing to viewers. Not to say that there aren’t several challenges that get in the way of that reunion, as themes of identity and past trauma are prevalent in this season. In true Star Trek fashion, the crew takes a great risk to get one of their own back into the fold by ignoring orders and, instead, choosing to trust in each other as well as gut instinct – something we’ve seen every crew in the franchise do at one time or another. Future court is back in session as Strange New Worlds gives us their version of a case proving that the identity of a crew member is what really matters.
The courtroom is not the only familiar place we go; we also time travel and visit alternate universes again this season. One of the co-stars of Episode 3 is a legendary character, and we get a glimpse of a younger version of another. It also highlights Toronto, the shooting location and home to Star Trek since the franchise’s return to the small screen in the 21st century. This emotional episode has very high stakes for humanity, and temporal stakes that may be an echo into the future of the show and the franchise as a whole.
Of course, it wouldn’t be tradition if there wasn’t a transporter or shuttle incident that led to dire consequences. In Episode 5, there is a shuttle accident that threatens to alter one of the principal character’s identity forever, changing the trajectory of personal relationships that have always been delicate. There is a humour and romance that will likely make this episode one of the most memorable of the season, if not the show once it’s concluded. Finally, Episode 6 tackles trauma and grief, and a celebrated character returns to help build a trust that is detrimental to the legacy of Star Trek. In the last scene, there is a meeting that does special fan service to Trekkies old and new.
This cast has gelled quicker than any other crew in Star Trek. It’s a cheat (a smart one), because not only did we know four of the characters from the original series, but we got to spend time with three of them on Star Trek: Discovery. This season strikes an excellent balance highlighting each of the central cast, focusing on characters that didn’t get much attention last season and expanding on characters we did spend time with. Each character the show focuses on becomes more lovable. The writers know that their greatest strength is not the production design, though it is exceptional, but the cast. They are particularly brilliant when they are together and supporting each other.
What makes this season, and Strange New Worlds as a whole, special is that it has the pillars that have always made Star Trek an exceptional and enduring franchise: humour, action, camaraderie, chosen family, and a thought-provoking look at hope for a better humanity. Strange New Worlds continues to trek it, not wreck it, and delivers on what’s most important: more Star Trek. Always more Star Trek.
Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and is available to stream exclusively on Crave.
