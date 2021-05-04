Star Wars LEGO®: A Darth Vader Retrospective

It’s May the 4th once again, and we couldn’t let Star Wars Day pass by without taking a look back at some of the best galaxy-related sets and releases. To kick things off, our Managing Editor Jason Gorber digs into Darth Vader’s various LEGO® guises. There’s the helmet, the bust, and even a one-of-a-kind trophy from Star Wars Celebration III!
So join us as we pay homage and allegiance to one of the most recognizable characters in the galaxy. Just like the changeable Dark Lord of the Sith himself, there are many different iterations to discover:
Do you have a favourite Vader LEGO® version?
Comments