Steven Kostanski’s Deathstalker Kickstarter Enters Final 24 Hours

Every once in a while, a film crowdfunding project comes along that makes us pause and imagine the possibilities.
One such project that recently came on our radar is Deathstalker, a reboot of Roger Corman’s cult classic sword and sorcery series of the same name from Canadian filmmaker and creature FX master Steven Kostanski (The Void, Psycho Goreman), executive producer Slash (of Guns N’ Roses fame), and the folks at Raven Banner Entertainment. The film is set to star Daniel Bernhardt of Blood Sport II, John Wick, and The Matrix Reloaded (who many might recognize as the grizzled karate dad from that now infamous Barry bottle episode) in what is sure to be a tremendous mashup of action, magic, and incredible creature effects.
The original Deathstalker movies were largely direct-to-video fare attempting to cash in on the popularity of movies like Conan the Barbarian and Beastmaster, but the first two films in the series are certainly not without their charms and have developed a strong cult following over the years. In the hands of a filmmaker like Kostanski – with his affinity for incredible monster and gore effects – and with an action performer of Bernhardt’s caliber in the lead, the Deathstalker reboot is stacking up to be one that we’re definitely going to be looking out for.
Watch the Deathstalker campaign video below:
Here’s the official Deathstalker project description:
Lo and revel in the return of DEATHSTALKER, as Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick, Barry, The Matrix Reloaded) stars as the titular warrior-rogue in an all-new major motion picture adventure from acclaimed horror-fantasy filmmaker Steven Kostanski (The Void, Leprechaun Returns, PG: Psycho Goreman).
The campaign, which is raising funds to increase the film’s budget for creature effects, matte paintings, and original fantasy art from legendary painter Boris Vallejo, entered its final 24 hours over the long weekend.
Visit the Deathstalker Kickstarter campaign page here.
Comments