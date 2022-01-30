Sundance 2022: That Shelf Sundance Roundtable

That Shelf’s Jason Gorber, Rachel Ho, Pat Mullen, Shane Slater, Victor Stiff, and Rachel West met up to discuss the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. We discussed the highs and lows of Sundance’s second virtual festival, from Oscar contenders to streaming woes. Some of our favourite films from the festival include After Yang; Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Living; Nanny; and Cha Cha Real Smooth, plus docs like The Territory; Descendant; Free Chol Soo Lee; Fire of Love, and We Need to Talk About Cosby.
For a look back at all our reviews from this year’s festival, here here.
