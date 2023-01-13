SVS Audiophile Happy Hour with Guest Jason Gorber

SVS Audiophile Happy Hour returns as we discuss our experience at CES 2023, the world’s largest technology show, welcome a high-profile movie reviewer, answer your questions live, and of course, give away amazing SVS speakers, subwoofers and more.
Giveaways for the evening include a SB-1000 Pro Subwoofer, pair of Prime Bookshelf Speakers, an SVS Prime Wireless Pro Powered Speaker Pair, and an SB-2000 Pro Subwoofer with SoundPath Isolation System. Leave a comment during the live stream and you’re eligible. Winners are chosen at random and announced live on-air.
Our special guest is Jason Gorber, a prolific movie reviewer whose work has appeared in Screen Anarchy, Rotten Tomatoes, RogerEbert.com, Globe and Mail, Slashfilm and elsewhere. He is a member of the Toronto Film Reviewers Association, has worked Sundance and other prestigious film festivals, and written thousands of reviews of all movie genres. He’s also a PB16-Ultra subwoofer owner. We’ll be discussing how he critiques audio in reviews, his favorite cinematic soundtracks, the importance of bass in movies, and more.
Don’t miss this opportunity to win free gear and gain insights from Gary, Larry, Nick, Ed, and a five-star movie critic. Be sure to subscribe and set up notications so you don’t miss the fun!
