The Acolyte is an action-packed crime drama set in the Star Wars universe. Series showrunner Leslye Headland pitched the concept for the program to Disney by describing it as Kill Bill meets Frozen.
The Acolyte takes place in Star Wars’ High Republic era — roughly 100 years before the events in The Phantom Menace — and focuses on a former Jedi Padawan (trainee) named Mae (Amandla Stenberg), who is in someway related to a sinister plot to murder her former Jedi instructors.
That Shelf sat down with the series stars Amandla Stenberg (Mae) and Manny Jacinto (Qimir) to discuss their thrilling new eight-episode series. The discussion covers their appreciation of Star Wars, what sets The Acolyte apart from the franchise’s other spinoffs, and the wonder and excitement of stepping on set.
The Acolyte also stars Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Dafne Keen (Logan), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).
The Acolyte Interview: Amandla Stenberg & Manny Jacinto
The Acolyte Synopsis
In The Acolyte an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….
The Acolyte Premieres June 4th exclusively on Disney+.
