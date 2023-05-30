The Boogeyman Interview: Sophie Thatcher

That Shelf’s Senior Critic Victor Stiff sat down with Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher to discuss her new film, The Boogeyman.
Based on horror legend Stephen King’s 1973 short story, The Boogeyman sees Thatcher play Sadie Harper, a grieving high school student being preyed on by a vicious supernatural force.
The Boogeyman is the best kind of summer popcorn flick for horror fans. This violent and twisted thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. And best of all, the film unleashes a menacing new movie monster into pop culture.
Check out That Shelf’s interview below and catch The Boogeyman in theatres on June 02nd.
The Boogeyman: Sophie Thatcher Interview
The Boogeyman Synopsis:
High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.
