The Dune Trailer is Here!

It is finally here.
Frank Herbert’s acclaimed and best-selling novel Dune, first published in 1965, became a lauded inspiration for many science-fiction aficionados and storytellers. A 1984 film adaptation by David Lynch, considered by some to be a cult classic, was a critical and financial failure and added to the novel’s reputation of being unfilmable. This new adaptation seeks to correct that.
At its heart, Dune is a story about destinies and the nature of empire. The story follows the journey of a young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), whose family has been given the task of governing the planet Arrakis. A harsh desert planet, Arrakis is the source of a critical spice named “melange” – conflicts soon follow.
The only misfire from this adaptation so far is that, in spite of the heavy Middle Eastern influences in the text, there is a lack of Middle Eastern cast members in prominent roles.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049) and scripted by John Spaihts, Denis, and Eric Roth, this adaptation splits the classic novel into two parts – a wise decision considering the novel’s sheer scope and depth.
The trailer itself is a generous three minutes but doesn’t spill too much of the story. The film looks gorgeous, the art and production design are impeccable, and the austere sleekness of the cinematography does an excellent job of bringing Herbert’s world to life.
Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Jason Mamoa, Javier Bardem, Chang Chen, and Dave Bautista among others, Dune was originally slated for a December 18, 2020 release. The trailer promises that this is going to be a theaters-exclusive experience, but we may have to wait a little bit longer for that.
P.S. The saga was inspired in part by the Oregon Dunes!
