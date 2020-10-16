The Empty Man Trailer Delivers Your Spooky Season Fix

It’s a bad omen when a studio drops promotional material and a theatrical release date for a movie only a week before its debut. But these are strange times, so I’m willing to give 20th Century Studio’s upcoming horror flick, The Empty Man, the benefit of the doubt.
David Prior (who shot loads of behind-the-scenes making-of documentaries for David Fincher films) wrote and directed the film, which stars James Badge Dale (Hightown) as an ex-cop investigating the mysterious disappearance of local teens. Naturally, supernatural shenanigans ensue.
The Empty Man trailer:
The film is set for a theatrical release on October 23rd. But given the state of the world right now, don’t be shocked if it appears on VOD sooner rather than later. I won’t be heading into a theatre anytime soon, but I’m game to check out this creepy supernatural thriller as soon as it’s available to stream.
The Empty Man synopsis:
20th Century Studios’ “The Empty Man” is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger.
Directed by David Prior from a screen story and screenplay by David Prior based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn, the film stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova.
20th Century Studios’ The Empty Man opens in theatres on October 23, 2020.
