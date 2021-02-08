The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Disney Drops New Trailer and Release Date

Nothing dominates the pop culture calendar like the Super Bowl. Each year, millions of people crowd around TVs, buffalo wings in hand, to enjoy the big game. With so many viewers tuned in, ad agencies have a golden opportunity to grab viewer’s attention. So companies put all their effort into dropping knockout Super Bowl commercials.
Last night, Disney stepped up to the challenge armed with some big guns. The House of Mouse shared the new trailer and release date for its highly-anticipated Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
The series picks up in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. It features Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Together they attempt to fill the void left by their friend and mentor Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Check out the trailer below.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier trailer:
Based on the trailer, this six-episode series is a globe-hopping action-thriller with MCU movie-quality production values. Expect plenty of plot-twists, surprise appearances from familiar faces, and loads of easter eggs. If this trailer got you all hyped up, the good news is that you don’t have to wait long for its debut. The program will be available to stream on Disney+ starting March 19th.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier synopsis:
Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts exclusively on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.
Comments