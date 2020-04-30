The Half of It Trailer: The Coming-of-Age Rom Com

Since everybody is at home during the coronavirus pandemic, technology is keeping everybody entertained. From playing on a bingo site to watching movies, everyone is doing what they can to keep sane during this difficult time.
The good news is that there are a lot of new movies and television series coming out. In particular, a trailer we have noticed trending is for the Netflix movie, The Half of It. Here are our thoughts on this modern movie.
The Storyline is Unique and Intriguing
What we can gather from the trailer is that Ellie Chu is the geeky, straight-A student that is quiet. She is relatively unnoticed at school and has a private life. As you would expect, people make fun of her when they do notice her. She is 17 and lives in a small town with her father. This is the only typical part of this movie. She does not have a lot of friends but she does decide to help other students with homework. Think about it has a part-time job at the school and she writes their essays for them in exchange for money.
Ellie agrees to help Paul Munsky, but instead of with homework, this is to talk to his love interest. She helps him to write love letters to Aster Flores, yet here comes the twist. She is also secretly in love with her. This is a coming-of-age comedy that injects humor into a complicated situation.
The Half of It is a movie that is directed and written by Alice Wu. She actually started writing about her coming-out story and this eventually turned into this storyline. She hit a brick wall with where she thought it would go and instead, listened to her characters. What has emerged is a high-anticipated movie that has excited a queer audience. This is a love story for the modern generation and that has some laughs in store along the way. This is her comeback movie after 15 years and it will be interesting to see where it leads.
The first screening and the premier of The Half of It was supposed to be at the Tribeca Film Festival, taking place on April 18 2020. Of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all of these major events were cancelled or postponed. Instead, this movie is due to be released on Netflix around the world. It will first hit the screens of households on May 1 2020.
The actors in this movie are relatively unknown when you look on paper. You may not be familiar with Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire or Collin Chou. However, the lead character that is played by Leah Lewis may look familiar to you. She is a Chinese-American actress that has started in other film and television series. This includes The Gifted, Nancy Drew and Paloozaville. Yet, it is likely that after the release of this highly anticipated movie, you will start to hear of these names more often.
