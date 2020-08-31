The Haunting of Bly Manor Trailer: TV’s Scariest Series is Back to Fuel Your Nightmares

Earlier this morning, Netflix dropped a new trailer for their upcoming horror series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. And speaking as a horror genre die-hard, I couldn’t be more excited.
The Haunting of Bly Manor (which drops on October 9th) is the follow-up to Netflix’s 2018 horror series, The Haunting of Hill House. The Haunting of Hill House is an unassailable masterpiece. Like all the best horror stories, Hill House features a chilling premise, knockout cast, and goes beyond cranking out scares by exploring deeply profound themes.
Hill House is one of the scariest horror stories I’ve ever had the pleasure of watching. And it’s also a riveting tale about how trauma buries itself deep in our psyches and haunts us throughout our lives. Based on Bly Manor’s trailer, it’s a safe bet that the series will maintain the same off the charts scare-factor while putting its cast through a harrowing emotional journey. Television doesn’t get much better. Take a look.
The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer:
Hill House and Bly Manor both come from the beautifully twisted mind of horror auteur Mike Flanagan. If you haven’t been keeping track, Flanagan has emerged as one of the most important horror filmmakers of the past decade. His resume includes a host of bone-chilling horror flicks that terrify viewers on both a visceral and psychological level. If you’re unfamiliar with his work, Ouija: Origin of Evil and Doctor Sleep are two wonderful places to start.
If you haven’t caught up with The Haunting of Hill House yet, you’re really missing out. But know that is an anthology series. While both seasons are similar in style and tone, they tell two unrelated stories, so you can jump right onboard The Haunting of Bly Manor, without having to catch up.
The Haunting of Bly Manor synopsis:
From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.
Producing partners Flanagan and Macy drew from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, to create the ensemble drama which also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Macy for Intrepid Pictures, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.
The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives on Netflix on October 9th, 2020.
