The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer: Pucker up, the Booth is Open for Business

There aren’t enough hours in the day to stay on top of every pop culture trend in the information age. Pop culture writers like myself, have to pick and choose our battles. So missing out on the odd streaming title isn’t a grave offence. Fortunately, I have a binge-happy squad of nieces and nephews who point out my blind spots. Netflix’s 2019 romantic comedy, The Kissing Booth, is one of those blind spots.
This movie doesn’t look like my cup of tea, but I see its appeal. You have your swaggerless heroine Shelly “Elle” Evans (Joey King), a squad of mean girl antagonists, and a crew of cute boys who the film frames as out of Elle’s league. It’s a time-tested formula that Netflix recently used to strike gold with its 2018 hit, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. And we all know that there will always be a market for feel-good high school romcoms featuring attractive actors. Take a look.
The Kissing Booth 2 trailer:
This movie doesn’t speak to me, but I would have said the same thing about the To All the Boys films, and now I am an unapologetic fan. I won’t be watching this on day one, but if I hear enough positive buzz I may be convinced to have a The Kissing Booth double feature.
The Kissing Booth 2 synopsis:
Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs. Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello returns for The Kissing Booth sequel, based on characters from Beth Reekles’ 2012 young adult book.
The Kissing Booth 2 arrives on Netflix on July 24th, 2020.
