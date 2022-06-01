The Man from Toronto Trailer: Spoiler… It’s not Drake

Toronto, home of rap’s biggest star, giant red pandas, and now… charming sociopaths? The Man from Toronto sees Kevin Hart play an unassuming dude who’s mistaken for the Man from Toronto, aka the world’s deadliest assassin. Hijinks ensue.
Check out the trailer below.
The Man from Toronto trailer:
The Man from Toronto stars Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela and Ellen Barkin.
The Man from Toronto synopsis:
A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto— run into each other at a holiday rental.
The Man from Toronto arrives on Netflix on June 24, 2022.
Comments