The Mandalorian: Disney+ Debuts All-New Season 2 Character Art

The Mandalorian’s highly anticipated second season is set to kick off in just a few weeks. To help ease the wait, the folks at Disney just released some exciting new character art from the show’s upcoming season. And to no surprise of anyone who has watched the show, these new images look incredible.
To create The Mandalorian, series showrunner Jon Favreau pushed modern special effects technology to its limits to produce a program worthy of the iconic Star Wars brand. Each episode of The Mandalorian looks indistinguishable from a $200 million Hollywood blockbuster.
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer:
It didn’t take long for this visually dazzling series to become a pop culture phenomenon, and now its ravenous fans are counting down the days until they can experience the new adventures of The Mandalorian and the Child. Fans were already champing at the bit waiting for new episodes, so these season two images are like throwing gas on the fire.
The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Art:
The Mandalorian Season 2 synopsis:
The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.
The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.
The Mandalorian’s second season begins streaming on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
