The Marvels Review: A Wacky Cosmic Adventure

There’s a famous African proverb which states, “If you want to go fast, go alone; but if you want to go far, go together.” And this saying perfectly captures the essence of the MCU’s latest superhero team-up flick, The Marvels.
At its heart, The Marvels is a story about three generations of powerful women realizing their true might stems from their bonds with one another. But these core themes of family and friendship play second fiddle to a wacky cosmic adventure that would make James Gunn proud.
Although The Marvels still falls victim to many of the trends plaguing superhero films right now, it delivers more than enough light-hearted fun to scratch your MCU itch.
Although Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) live on opposite ends of the galaxy, their fates intertwine when they both come into contact with an anomalous energy field. The energy zaps both women, and entangles their superpowers with earthbound teenage hero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Now, when any of them use their superpowers they swap places with one of the women they’re entangled with.
The trio join together to get to the bottom of the mystery, which is somehow connected to an old family heirloom worn by Kamala. It turns out that mysterious bracelet is an ancient alien artifact and one half of a set that’s been hidden away.
Dangerous Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), possesses the second bracelet, and she’s using its world-conquering power to seek revenge on those who wronged her people. With their ability to fight hindered by their entanglement, Carol, Monica, and Kamala must learn to work as a team if they have any hope of stopping Dar-Benn.
The Marvels clocks in at a svelte (by MCU standards) 105 minutes, and that brief running time doesn’t do the film any favours. It comes across as disjointed and doesn’t seamlessly flow from scene to scene. There’s simply not enough screen time to divide between three leads who are each deserving of their own solo feature.
Right off the bat you know where this film is headed, narratively, and thematically. The Marvels ultimately lands in where you expect it to, but the big emotional payoffs don’t feel earned. The film attempts to jam too many character arcs into too little movie, so the film’s most earnest moments come across as heavy-handed.
The film is at its best when the Marvels are hanging out and getting to know one another. And I would much rather see them in a buddy road trip movie than a CGI-heavy action flick. The action beats are never as compelling as when Kamala, Monica, and Carol are in a room learning to work together.
I enjoyed this sequel more than its predecessor, Captain Marvel, but I still haven’t warmed up to the series’ lead character. Carol Danvers is somehow the least interesting hero in her own movie. There are more dimensions to the character now than when she debuted in 2019, but I still don’t have a strong sense of who she is or where she fits into the MCU.
Carol is at her best when she’s playing the straight man to Kamala and Monica. Captain Marvel spent the last three decades flying through space and experiencing adventures and now she’s famous across the galaxy. Monica and Kamala are just dipping their toes into the cosmic weirdness that Carol is accustomed to.
This dynamic reminded me of some of my favourite Doctor Who episodes. Like the Doctor, Carol is a wise old space explorer dragging around a couple companions experiencing the grandeur of the universe for the first time. And much like Doctor Who, The Marvels excels when it goes full sci-fi and leans into a bit of cosmic absurdity.
In one standout sequence, Carol reluctantly drags her fellow heroes to a watery planet where colourfully dressed aliens communicate only through song. The alien customs blow Monica and Kamala’s minds, but Carol exudes a cool been-here done-that mentality.
If future Captain Marvel movies embraced this compassionate saviour, and Doctor Who-like cosmic adventurer aspect of the character, the MCU would have something special on its hands.
Captain Marvel appears to be gunning for The Guardians of the Galaxy’s title as the MCU’s wackiest franchise. Director and co-writer Nia DaCosta isn’t afraid to let her freak flag fly, and The Marvels features a handful of wonderfully insane moments. Unfortunately, the film never finds a tonal sweet spot. It’s got action, comedy, sci-fi, and sentimentality, but these disparate pieces never quite coalesce into one satisfying whole..
It’s impossible to talk about new MCU releases without addressing the elephant in the room. The brand began trending downwards after reaching the glorious highs of Avengers: Endgame. There have been glimmers of hope here and there (No Way Home, Guardians Vol. 3), but the current run of titles lacks that magic Marvel touch.
If you’re disappointed with the current state of the MCU The Marvels offers no reason for hope. It’s not the total waste of time its most vocal critics are making it out to be. But it’s nothing worth going out of your way to see either. The film kept me entertained for 105 minutes, but I walked away with no desire to see more Captain Marvel sequels.
The Marvels is a bit of disposable entertainment coming from a brand that made its mark by leaving moviegoers hungry for what comes next. Marvel movies used to be must-see events, but now they’re just another way to kill a couple hours at the multiplex.
