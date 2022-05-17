The Middle Man Trailer Premiere

Today we’re premiering the trailer for Bent Hamer’s can’t miss dramedy, The Middle Man.
That Shelf’s Rachel West covered The Middle Man at TIFF 2021, calling it uniquely absurd-yet-emotional while comparing it to oddball Danish movies like The Green Butchers and Flickering Lights. If that’s not a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is.
The Middle Man Trailer
The Middle Man stars Pål Sverre Hagen, Paul Gross, Don McKellar and Rossif Sutherland, Tuva Novotny, and Nicolas Bro.
The Middle Man Synopsis
Frank Farrelli takes on the job as a middle man in the God-forsaken town of Karmack, USA, a community in a depression so deep that they need a middle man to professionally communicate more of the bad news.
The Middle Man arrives in select theatres on May 27, 2022.
