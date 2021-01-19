The Muppet Show: Jim Henson’s Classic Series Arrives on Disney+ Next Month

As a lifelong Muppets fan, I’m thrilled to announce that Jim Henson’s classic series, The Muppet Show, will return next month.
The Muppet Show’s entire five-season run will stream on Disney+, beginning on Friday, February 19. The big news here is that seasons 4 and 5 – which have never been released on home entertainment – will also hit the streaming service.
The Muppet Show theme song:
The Muppet Show began its iconic run in 1976 as a live-action variety show featuring some of the era’s biggest stars such as Diana Ross, Elton John, and Liza Minnelli.
Audiences fell in love with the show because of its larger-than-life cast of weirdos and their zany antics. The series elevated characters like Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Gonzo into pop culture icons who continue to appear in movies, TV shows, and video games to this day. But The Muppet Show’s biggest hook, though, is its sly brand of humour that appeals to kids and adults alike.
Today’s press release from Disney features some quotes from The Muppet Show’s head honcho, Kermit the Frog.
“It’s going to be great to welcome back long-time fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit the Frog. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”
About The Muppet Show:
The Muppet Show stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more in a groundbreaking twist on the classic variety show, blending original songs, sketch comedy, and guest stars into a prime-time hit for all ages.
The Muppet Show will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting February 19, 2021.
Comments