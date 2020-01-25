The Personal History of David Copperfield Trailer

Get excited for a festival favourite with The Personal History of David Copperfield. A hit from last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the film gives a literary classic a new spin. The new trailer highlights the lark that brought down the house on TIFF’s opening night.
Directed by Armando Ianucci (In the Loop, The Death of Stalin), David Copperfield delivers a zany and madcap take on Charles Dickens. Dev Patel shows off his comedic side in the title role and leads a stacked ensemble cast. Joining Patel to provide a laugh-a-minute riot are Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, and Ben Whishaw. Watch Jason Gorber’s TIFF review here.
Synopsis: The Personal History of David Copperfield re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance. Through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers, it gives the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world. Emmy® winners and Oscar® nominees Armando Iannucci (In the Loop, The Death of Stalin, Veep) and Simon Blackwell (In the Loop, Succession) lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens’ iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.
The Personal History of David Copperfield opens in Canada on May 8 from Searchlight Pictures.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments