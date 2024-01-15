The Promised Land Exclusive Poster Premiere

Gear up for an immersive journey into the past with the historical epic The Promised Land, Denmark’s official submission for the International Feature category at this year’s Oscars. The film reunites director Nikolaj Arcel and star Mads Mikkelsen after their successful collaboration in 2012’s award-winning historical drama A Royal Affair. It premiered to great acclaim at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and later played at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Read Rachel West’s review from the latter now.
Set in 1755, this captivating tale revolves around Captain Ludvig Kahlen’s quest to earn a royal title by building a colony in the name of the king. To do so, he must conquer the uninhabitable Danish Heath, a landscape fraught with ravenous wolves, unyielding nature, and the menacing presence of highwaymen. As he battles the inhumane forces of nature, Captain Ludvig also faces a formidable human adversary—Frederik de Schinkel, a particularly cruel ruler determined to keep the land that he believes is rightfully his.
The Promised Land opens in select theatres on February 9. Watch the trailer and scroll down to see the brand new, Canadian exclusive poster (courtesy of Mongrel Media).
The Promised Land poster:
