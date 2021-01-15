That Shelf’s Managing Editor Jason Gorber recently collaborated with Marvel Studios Canada to celebrate the arrival of Marvel Studios’ WandaVision on Disney+ on January 15. We helped put together a retro inspired TV Streaming Guide that goes into detail about the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe episodic series centering on Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).
Take a look at the The Wonder of WandaVision TV Streaming Guide below:
Check out this exclusive look at our Wanda-full 🌀 Vision-ary 💥 TV Streaming Guide, inspired by the retro feel of Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision. Mark your calendars – the Original Series starts streaming tomorrow on #DisneyPlus. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/pU77XctGnM
— Marvel Studios Canada (@MarvelStudiosCA) January 14, 2021
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is streaming on Disney+ on January 15
