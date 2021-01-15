wandavision-feature-image-02

The Wonder of WandaVision TV Streaming Guide

That Shelf’s Managing Editor Jason Gorber recently collaborated with Marvel Studios Canada to celebrate the arrival of Marvel Studios’ WandaVision on Disney+ on January 15. We helped put together a retro inspired TV Streaming Guide that goes into detail about the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe episodic series centering on Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Take a look at the The Wonder of WandaVision TV Streaming Guide below:

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is streaming on Disney+ on January 15

