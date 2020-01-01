These Are The 20 App Store Games People Loved Over The Last Decade

With the end of the 2010s now officially on their way out, what better time to look back on what the last 10 years had in store for us. Of course, a lot of games have come and gone over the years but these ones are still surprisingly going. So, we reached out to Apple to find out what the best titles of the last 10 years were on the App Store and found out just what gamers are playing on their phones these days.
Over the last 10 years, graphics evolved, augmented reality is a thing and the App Store caters to just about every type of gamer out there. Now, it’s as easy as loading up a new title on your phone.
What I like about the App Store is the fact that whether you’re a dedicated gamer or a casual player, there’s something out there for you. Commuters are now able to not only read a book on their way to work or school, but also play a round of their favourite titles. Apple mentioned to us that this list of games includes beloved classics that were reinvented for mobile, and some introduced a narrative or style that changed how we thought about gaming on mobile.
Mario Kart Tour
It’s true — you’ve probably been playing Mario Kart since the ’90s, but when Nintendo brought Mario Kart Tour to the App Store earlier this year, it proved that everyone’s favourite childhood game could work just as well on a small screen, with super simple controls. It’s also free on the App Store but includes microtransactions.
Alto’s Odyssey
Even if you don’t consider yourself a gamer, you’ll fall in love with Alto’s Odyssey, where you board down sandy hills against a stunning backdrop. Forget adrenaline rushes and boss battles; this title (and its predecessor Alto’s Adventure) proves that a game can offer a beautiful, relaxing, and even meditative experience. Alto’s Odyssey is currently $6.99 on the App Store.
Fortnite
Fortnite is a title that has taken the gaming world by storm, redefining battle royale games as we know them. Fortnite has become such a phenomenon that it’s influenced pop culture in the real world. Epic Games has been constantly providing content updates and with its Battle Pass, keeps players coming back. This year, Fortnite went offline for two days and the world lost their collective mind trying to figure out what was happening. Eventually, Chapter 2 was revealed and changed the game entirely, with new maps, mechanics and weapons. The game is free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
FIFA Soccer
Can a game capture the excitement of the world’s biggest sports franchise? Yes, it can, and this game proves it. With FIFA Soccer, a full-on soccer game is reimagined for touch controls, and we can’t get enough of it. It’s free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
The Sims Mobile
The Sims came out in 2000, but The Sims Mobile proved alternate realities are just as fun to build on your iPhone or iPad screen. After all, it’s fun to take a break from real life and immerse yourself in the lives of your own little Sims? It’s free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Fallout Shelter
It might seem odd to describe a dystopian game where you have to build an underground vault in order to survive as “charming,” but it’s true, Fallout Shelter is just that. Beyond building your own shelter and learning the game’s lore, there are also plenty of cheeky elements to uncover in this game. It’s free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Florence
Florence is an interactive love story that not only pulled at our heartstrings but redefined how we thought about gaming. You’ll neither win or lose in this game—but the same could be said for the game of love. Florence is available on the App Store for $3.99.
RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch
It’s possible you grew up playing RollerCoaster Tycoon, but it was only in the past few years that developers figured out how to bring the thrills and immense scale of an amusement park to mobile. Now, you can design crazy coasters and customize rides in just a few taps. The game is free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Angry Birds 2
You should never choose a favourite pet, but here we’ve gone ahead and picked our favourite Angry Bird. It’s the second game in the series that really won our hearts. Angry Birds 2 made us feel like launching birds at pigs was just what our iPhones were always intended to do. The game is free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Fruit Ninja
A decade ago, someone decided that slicing fruit on your iPhone would be way more fun than doing it on your cutting board. And we couldn’t agree more. No matter your skills in the kitchen, you’ll feel instantly at home with the amazing slice and dice controls in Fruit Ninja. The game is free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Elder Scrolls: Blades
Elder Scrolls is one of the most iconic franchises in gaming history. Known for its elaborate and richly detailed open worlds with endless possibilities, Elder Scrolls: Blades did not disappoint when it came to iOS. Packed with thrilling quests and intriguing characters, this is a game we expect to keep playing for the next 20 years. The game is free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Real Racing 3
There are plenty of incredible racing games on the App Store that everyone should try. But Real Racing 3 might just be the ultimate in simulation racing. Get behind the wheel in dream cars as you race tracks in real-world locations. It’s a rush that we just can’t get enough of. The game is free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Candy Crush Soda Saga
Candy Crush may not have been the first match-three game out there, but it is one of the most definitive franchises. With Candy Crush Soda Saga, the added challenge of rising soda brings about an extra element of fun. You better get matching! The game is free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Journey
Journey is a magical platformer that transports you to the desert and lets you explore alongside other players in what becomes an emotional journey, underscored by gorgeous graphics and a Grammy-nominated musical score. Journey is available on the App Store for $6.99.
Lemmings
Lemmings may be an old-school game that dates back way past 20 years, but when it arrived on mobile, it felt like a natural fit. If you haven’t yet, you’ll want to try this charming puzzler, get ready to be taken right back into the ’90s. The game is free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Splitter Critters
If you like to give your brain a workout as you play, you’ll love splitting and shifting the Splitter Critters world to get those little guys where they need to go. Even more fun is using the augmented reality (AR) mode to bring the critters into your own world. Splitter Critters is available on the App Store for $3.99.
Crossy Road
Crossy Road is a modern reinvention of the original Frogger. The characters and obstacles may have changed, but the classic challenge of getting to the other side of the road is as much fun as ever. The game is free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Hearthstone
If you have a competitive streak, there’s a good chance you’ll love Hearthstone as much as we do. Players get super strategic in this card battler, and it’s up to you to outsmart them. Fans of esports, this game is for you! The game is free on the App Store and includes microtransactions.
Lara Croft GO
We must admit we were pretty excited when the classic Tomb Raider was reimagined as a beautiful puzzler, and we’ve been playing Lara Croft GO ever since. You’ll have to be strategic to avoid deadly traps, but that’s all part of the fun. Lara Croft GO is available on the App Store for $6.99.
Threes!
Threes! is an engaging puzzler full of charm that’s been challenging us for years. Sure, it starts out simple, as you slide around numbers to piece together the perfect sums, but soon you’ll be impressed by how well you’re flexing your math skills. Threes! is available on the App Store for $8.49.
