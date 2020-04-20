This Potential Seinfeld Game Needs To Happen

What’s the deal with no Seinfeld video game ever being released? I hope you read that opener in Jerry’s voice because it’s how I intended it to sound. This unofficial pitch for a Seinfeld game is making waves across the internet and for good reason, it’s a video about what a potential video game about nothing and from the looks of it, will be a point-and-click adventure. In Seinfeld, the conflict also arises regularly from miscommunication or involves novel items (think episodes like The Pez, The Junior Mint, The Statue, The Calzone, The Fusilli Jerry, The Couch, The Big Salad etc). All this melds perfectly with the point-and-click formula! If you’re wondering if this could work, I think it has […]
